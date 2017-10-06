5 men linked to 13 cases of rape, Johannesburg surrounds

Police in Gauteng have made progress into the rape and robbery cases involving mini bus taxis as five suspects face criminal proceedings in various Magistrate Courts including Kliptown, Protea and Johannesburg.

The suspects have been linked to thirteen out of more than 20 cases under investigation.

A team of Provincial detectives attached to Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit appointed by the Guateng Provincial Commissioner when these incidents became prominent during March this year, are following several leads to solve all the cases under investigation.

In one of the incidents, police established that a mini bus taxi belonging to one Gauteng Taxi Association was used by the driver who raped two victims in Dobsonville and Jabulani policing areas.

The suspect, Nothile Dlamini, linked to these two cases, was arrested in June and his next court appearance at the Protea Magistrate Court is on 18 october 2017.

The other suspects, Welile Mazwi, Vusi Hlatshwayo, Siphiwe Dlamini, Sjakaromba Nkambule are also appearing in court for cases committed in Kliptown, Florida, Boysens and Johannesburg Central.

A team has also established that six rape cases committed in Moroka, Johannesburg Central, Booysen and Kliptown might have been committed by one suspect and several leads are being followed to track him.

The Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Deliwe De Lange is determined that nothing will prevent the team of detectives to bring all the perpetrators to book. Police are also offering a reward for any information that may lead to the arrest and conviction of the other suspects who are still at large.

For any information, Captain Elon Bester (079 890 7472) who is the leader of the investigation team may be contacted at all hours.

