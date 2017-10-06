5 men linked to 13 cases of rape, Johannesburg surrounds

0
5 men linked to 13 cases of rape, Johannesburg surrounds
5 men linked to 13 cases of rape, Johannesburg surrounds

Police in Gauteng have made progress into the rape and robbery cases involving mini bus taxis as five suspects face criminal proceedings in various Magistrate Courts including Kliptown, Protea and Johannesburg.

The suspects have been linked to thirteen out of more than 20 cases under investigation.

A team of Provincial detectives attached to Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit appointed by the Guateng Provincial Commissioner when these incidents became prominent during March this year, are following several leads to solve all the cases under investigation.

In one of the incidents, police established that a mini bus taxi belonging to one Gauteng Taxi Association was used by the driver who raped two victims in Dobsonville and Jabulani policing areas.

The suspect, Nothile Dlamini, linked to these two cases, was arrested in June and his next court appearance at the Protea Magistrate Court is on 18 october 2017.

The other suspects, Welile Mazwi, Vusi Hlatshwayo, Siphiwe Dlamini, Sjakaromba Nkambule are also appearing in court for cases committed in Kliptown, Florida, Boysens and Johannesburg Central.

A team has also established that six rape cases committed in Moroka, Johannesburg Central, Booysen and Kliptown might have been committed by one suspect and several leads are being followed to track him.

The Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Deliwe De Lange is determined that nothing will prevent the team of detectives to bring all the perpetrators to book. Police are also offering a reward for any information that may lead to the arrest and conviction of the other suspects who are still at large.

For any information, Captain Elon Bester (079 890 7472) who is the leader of the investigation team may be contacted at all hours.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 SABC board qualification verification process unde... Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo has noted a misleading report by News24 regarding the appointment of the SABC Board. “News24 report creates a...
One dead another injured during Randfontein robber... A man was killed and another injured this afternoon in an apparent robbery at a petrol station at the Brandvlei Crossing in Randfontein, west of Johan...
Senior public prosecutor gets hefty sentence for c... The Acting Provincial Head of the Hwaks in Gauteng has lauded the sentencing by the Johannesburg Magistrates Court of Ntombesuhlani Sonqisha (45) to s...
Gauteng psychiatric services in chaos More than 100 psychiatric patients in state hospitals cannot be discharged due to the fact that there are no facilities where they can be placed. A...