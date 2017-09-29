3 SAPS officers arrested after foiled robbery, Fourways Mall

A joint intelligence driven operation has led to the successful apprehension of eight suspects prior to the commission of the crime, following the foiled robbery of a cellphone store at the Fourways Mall in the north of Johannesburg.

On Thursday 28 September 2017, security officers at the said mall spotted and apprehended one suspect. Members of the Gauteng Provincial Trio Task Team then followed the other suspects who were driving in three vehicles, a BMW, Hyundai and a Polo. Four suspects were arrested after the police members stopped and searched the vehicles on the N1, also recovering unlicensed firearms.

Three further suspects, SAPS officers, have since been arrested on suspicion of having been party to the foiled robbery. Police are investigating the circumstances around the three’s proximity to the incident.

Further investigation is underway to establish whether or not the suspects could be linked to other cellphone store robberies, or any other crimes. The investigation will also look into whether more officers and/or suspects could be involved.

“While the arrest of our own is a slap in the face of the Police Service, it is at the same time commendable that they were arrested by courageous officers who are committed to fighting crime, even if that means putting behind bars our own members,” said the Gauteng Provincial Commissioner in welcoming the arrest.

All eight suspects will be appearing in Court in due course.

