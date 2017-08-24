20 prisoners escape after police truck ambushed, Johannesburg

Police have launched a manhunt for a group of twenty awaiting trial prisoners who escaped while en route to Johannesburg Correctional Service from the Johannesburg Magistrate Court on 22 August 2017, at about 16:00.

One of the prisoners was already sentenced to 17 years imprisonment after he was convicted for an armed robbery.

Several leads are being followed to arrest them.

The prisoners escaped after a truck was ambushed at Pat Mbatha Road near South Gate train station by a group of men armed with rifles.

A truck door lock was broken before the prisoners escaped. They were awaiting trial prisoners charged with various crimes including armed robbery, housebreaking and theft and possession of drugs. Police officers were not injured.

Further details of the prisoners will be released at a later stage as the investigation is continuing. Police are also appealing to anyone who might have information about the suspects who ambushed the truck and the whereabouts of the prisoners to contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111 at all hours.

