2 murdered and 2 severely assaulted, Laudium cricket stadium

A murder scene was discovered by a community member at the Main Cricket Stadium, 19th Ave Laudium.

The person who made the discovery, usually plays cricket with the victims in the mornings.

The bodies of two men were found in the men’s bathroom and two other victims were found alive, but severely assaulted in one of the rooms.

Security guards were informed who contacted the police at 7:00 on the morning of 14 September 2017.

The four victims stay at the stadium sharing 2 rooms. The motive of the murder and assault at this it’s unknown.

