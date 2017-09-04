1690 suspects arrested in weekend SAPS blits

Police in Gauteng were out on the streets over the weekend ending 3 September 2017, in their continued resolve to disrupt criminal activities that undermine the safety and security of our citizens.

Integrated and intelligence driven operations, as well as searches for wanted suspects culminated in the arrest of more than one thousand six hundred and ninety suspects this past weekend, for crimes ranging from murder, rape, possession of unlicensed firearms and robbery.

Sunnyside police followed up on information relating to the case of a 56 year old man that had been reported missing on the 31 August 2017. A 27 year old man was subsequently arrested after the body of a man was found buried in a shallow grave in Durban Deep. The deceased’s car and cellphone were found in the suspect’s possession.

Seven-hundred of these suspects were arrested in Tshwane, while two hundred and nine were arrested in Soweto during road blocks, stop and search operations, raids at Nancefield, Dube and Merafe hostels. Five unlicensed firearms and stolen property were recovered.

In the West Rand, police arrested about three hundred suspects including those who were found in possession of SASSA cards and cash.

As Police continue to crackdown on business and house robberies, Johannesburg Cluster arrested more than three hundred suspects for various crime such as theft, murder, damage to property ,house breaking and armed robbery.

Ekurhuleni cluster arrested more than three hundred suspects in various crime that are problematic to the community such as drinking and driving, possession of drugs, possession of dangerous weapon, shop lifting and assault GBH.

All the suspects will be appearing in court around Gauteng.

The police are grateful for the information they received form the community, and are appealing with the community to call the Crime Stop Line 08600 10111 or SMS 32211 if they see any suspicious events.

