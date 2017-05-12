Front National SA lodge complaints against Media24, ANN7, eNCA and Premier of North West

Front National issued a press release on Monday 9 May (quoted below) asking the media such as Media24 Newspapers and Social Media Pages, eNCA and ANN7 to refrain from sensationalism and warped reporting on the situation in Coligny; especially in as far as the rights of the two accused in the so-called “murder trial” are concerned. We also called upon political leaders not to link the situation to statements of racial nature as there was no evidence that the looting of shops, burning of property and houses and threats against the white community can be linked to the death of a sixteen year old boy.

The Premier of the Northwest Province, Supra Mahumapelo, made several statements, even at the funeral of the boy, in which he blamed the entire situation on white citizens in Coligny, even before there was an opportunity for the court to decide on a bail application, based upon the evidence to be submitted to a court. Mahumapelo decided to do the court’s work for them by blaming an entire community of white people. And is this he was assisted and supported by the news agencies mentioned.

IN LIGHT OF THIS, FRONT NATIONAL SA THIS MORNING [11 May 2017] LODGED A FORMAL COMPLAINT WITH THE MEDIA OMBUDSMAN AGAINST MEDIA 24, ANN7 AND ENCA FOR IRRESPONSIBLE AND BIASED REPORTING THEREBY INCITING MORE HATRED AND VIOLENCE. WE HAVE ALSO LODGED A FORMAL COMPLAINT WITH THE SOUTH AFRICAN HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION AGAINST THE PREMIER OF THE NORTHWEST PROVINCE, SUPRA MAHUMAPELO, FOR INCITING VIOLENCE AND RACISM THROUGH HIS STATEMENTS MADE AT THE FUNERAL OF THE DECEASED, WHICH WAS UNPROVOKED AND AIMED AGAINST WHITE SOUTH AFRICANS

THE FULL VERDICT OF THE JUDGE READS AS FOLLOWS:

Front National specifically refers to 11 as to the State witnesses Kgorane, Modisane and Serfontein who tried to convince the court that the unrest was caused by the so-called “murder”, and the judge’s finding in 35 THAT SIMILAR ACTIONS OCCURRED ELSEWHERE AS WELL.

Front National also point out that both accused denied the testimony of the so-called witness in 18; and the Judge’s remarks on that in 32 and 33.

Front National now wishes to lodge a complaint against Premier of the Northwest Province, for inciting racial tension in Coligny through his irresponsible statements, which caused further tension and damage to three houses on Monday afternoon.

11. The State led viva-voce evidence of three witnesses. The first witness being Mr. Kgorane, a Brigadier in the SAPS Stationed at the Police Provincial Head Quarters at Potchesftroom. He testified about the merits of the case and the reasons for the State having an objection against bail. The second witness Mr. Modisane, a Warrant Officer in the SAPS, is stationed in Coligny. He testified about his encounter with the accused on the day of the incident and how he knows the two accused from his previous dealings as a local Police Officer. The last witness Mr. Serfontein, another Police Officer with the crime intelligence unit in Mahikeng. He as well requested Court not to grant bail and furthermore that should bail be granted, the public violence will intensify and continue. He as well introduced exhibit (E). All the witnesses were subjected to cross examination. Thereafter, Mr. Mudau closed the States’ application.

17. According to the accused’s version, on the day of the incident whilst performing their normal duties, they came across the deceased and one other stealing sunflower at one of their employer’s crop field. They managed to apprehend the deceased and the other one got away. The deceased was instructed to climb at the back of the van with the intent of taking him to the Police Station. Whilst on the way, the deceased jumped from the back of the van and injured himself. They immediately stopped, attended to the deceased and requested the passer byes to remain with the deceased whilst they rush to the Police Station to report the incident as well request for medical assistance.

18. The version of the State is to the effect that after the deceased was apprehended, was made to climb in the back of the van and whilst the van was in motion, he was thrown off. Upon the accused noticing that they were seen by the witness, they loaded the deceased in the back of the van and went thereafter to fetch and load the witness. The witness was taken to the dam where he was interrogated as to whether he has seen the incident. The witness was slapped, made to drink liquor, after that to run in front of the van whilst the shots were fired on the ground around his feet. He vomited and was left there.

19. The assumption is that the accused went away with the deceased and thrown him off the van the second time. The following day, both accused person rocked up at the witness’s place of abode and threatened to kill him should he ever tell anyone about the incident.

EVALUATION

32. The eyewitness’s statement has been obtained and his version (evidence) is known. Both accused persons have disassociated themselves from his allegations.

33. The investigations have not been completed and there is no evidence that if released on bail that the accused persons have potential to interfere with the outstanding investigations.

35. It is indeed correct that the death of the deceased has in fact divided the community of Coligny along the racial line as evident from the two petitions that were submitted in this Court. There has been indeed protests that led to looting and destruction of property. The evidence as presented in Court could not clearly draw a clear line as to whether this public disorder could be attributed to the death of the deceased or service delivery, bearing in mind that there were similar incidents across the Ditsobotla Local Municipality which includes Itsoseng, Lichtenburg and Bakerville.

MEDIA RELEASE: COLIGNY (Issued on 8 May 2017)

Front National and BKA appeal to the South African media to immediately stop inciting racial violence in Coligny by warped reports on the situation, condoning the looting and burning of white property, plus the racial abuse and attacks by blacks, by attributing it to the “murder of a black teenager”.

By pre-empting the court’s judgement the media are absolutely irresponsible and should take the blame with the marauding mobs, especially News24, eNCA and ANN7. The subjective reporting from these quarters is fueling the flames of xenophobia and attacks on whites.

Being attacked is completely different from defending yourself, and FN and BKA urge whites to arm themselves with licensed and holstered firearms, to obey the law, to respect police and Defence Force actions; BUT to stand firm against these brutal, barbaric and criminal acts. It is our duty to protect our family, friends and neighbours in the white community.

Daniël Lötter

FNSA

