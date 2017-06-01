Front National demands provision to keep Zuma and Guptas in South Africa

In light of the fact that even more condemning emails surfaced, indicating the level of corruption and state capture in which Jacob Zuma and the Gupta family was involved, Front National has a serious concern that they might want to escape justice.

We have taken note of the fact that a number of investigations will be conducted and that Jacob Zuma cannot possibly execute his duties as president of South Africa under these conditions.

We therefore demand that the Civil Aviation Authorities, the South African Police Service and the South African National Air Force make all possible provisions that the Presidential aircraft, the Gupta aircrafts nor any military or commercial aircraft carrying either Zuma or the Guptas leave South African air space before the conclusion of the investigations.

Daniel Lötter: Media Spokesperson Front National

