Woman held up for two hours and raped

A female victim aged 42 was assaulted and raped by two suspects on Saturday, June 3 on her smallholding situated in Keeromlaan, Bloemfontein.

The woman woke up to the sound of her dogs barking and when she went to investigate was surprised to find two suspects inside the house. Apparently, the suspects had gained access into the residence earlier on.

The suspects overpowered the woman, assaulted and raped her for almost two hours before they fled, The suspects stole a bicycle, cell phone, and jewelry.

After the police and community security were alerted and responded to the incident, one of the suspects was apprehended, and the search for the other suspect continues.

An investigation is underway.

