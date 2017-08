Various operations were held throughout the province, which led to the arrest of five people in possession of dagga and CAT.

The five were arrested in the areas of Welkom and Harrismith.

Dagga worth R7400 was seized.

The arrests include that of a 28 year old wheel chair bound man who was arrested at Bedelia Shopping Center in Welkom.

He was found in possession of dagga and CAT.

South Africa Today – South Africa News