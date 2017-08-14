Wepener’s city hall also destroyed

Hot on the heels of the historic Bloemfontein City Hall’s destruction by fire, the fate of the town hall Wepener, in the Free State, was also destroyed by fire.

This time, however, there was no trade union meeting in the city hall, as was the case in Bloemfontein, but a short circuit is indicated as a possible cause of the fire in Wepener. This means, however, that the city council has failed to do maintenance so that a short circuit does not arise or lead to a fire.

The building of the beautiful city hall is severely damaged by the fire, while everything in the hall is scorched.

In 2010 there was a fire in the hall, and since then the hall was no longer used. The section that was burnt might have been the part that escaped the 2010 fire.

The city hall of Wepener was built in 1927.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News