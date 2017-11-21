Water crisis is for Bloemwater’s account, not for the user

Residents in the southern part of Bloemfontein, in particular, were very annoyed after another water pipe burst.

Bloemwater may not hold the residents of Bloemfontein in the Mangaung metro financially responsible for a loss of income during the five-day water crisis that the city is currently experiencing, said Dr. Elizabeth Snyman van Deventer, FF Plus councilor in the Mangaung Metro Council.

“The loss of income due to water leaks and water supplied to residents at water points during the crisis is for the water vendor, Bloemwater’s account.”

“The umpteenth water shortage in Bloemfontein has been during the time of dangerous low dam levels and a drought in recent years. Insufficient maintenance by the metro’s water supplier, Bloemwater, contributes to the water crisis that the city has suffered over the past week.”

“We want to know how much water has been lost, what the financial implications of the Bloemwater crisis will be and whether taxpayers will be held responsible for Bloemwater’s inability to maintain water infrastructure.”

“Inadequate or outdated water infrastructure is just no longer an acceptable excuse for the Metro’s water problems.”

“Residents already save water as prescribed by the National Department of Water Affairs as a saving measure, and also pay increased water tariffs,” said Dr. Van Deventer.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

