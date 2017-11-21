Water crisis is for Bloemwater’s account, not for the user

Die Vryburger

0
Dr. Elizabeth Snyman van Deventer - Image - Die Vryburger

Residents in the southern part of Bloemfontein, in particular, were very annoyed after another water pipe burst.

Bloemwater may not hold the residents of Bloemfontein in the Mangaung metro financially responsible for a loss of income during the five-day water crisis that the city is currently experiencing, said Dr. Elizabeth Snyman van Deventer, FF Plus councilor in the Mangaung Metro Council.

“The loss of income due to water leaks and water supplied to residents at water points during the crisis is for the water vendor, Bloemwater’s account.”

“The umpteenth water shortage in Bloemfontein has been during the time of dangerous low dam levels and a drought in recent years. Insufficient maintenance by the metro’s water supplier, Bloemwater, contributes to the water crisis that the city has suffered over the past week.”

“We want to know how much water has been lost, what the financial implications of the Bloemwater crisis will be and whether taxpayers will be held responsible for Bloemwater’s inability to maintain water infrastructure.”

“Inadequate or outdated water infrastructure is just no longer an acceptable excuse for the Metro’s water problems.”

“Residents already save water as prescribed by the National Department of Water Affairs as a saving measure, and also pay increased water tariffs,” said Dr. Van Deventer.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Cuban terrorist exalted in South Africa It is unacceptable that a place where people should be healed is named after a person who is remembered for his violence, said Wouter Wessels, FF Plus...
Human flesh and blood lead to arrest of neigbor fo... A Bloemfontein woman’s neighbor has been arrested after her body was found at the Raditaba sewerage dam in Hamilton, Bloemfontein on Friday 10 Novembe...
Farmer attacked by spear wielding suspects On Sunday, 05 November 2017 around 06h00 Willie Prinsloo (51) was attacked by two suspects on his farm Grootpan, Paul Roux, in the Free State. The ...
Result of investigation, service failure tweet to ... On Saturday, 04 November 2017 at about 15:15 a complainant only known as Ms Palesa Mofokeng arrived at Parkweg Community Service Centre. According to ...