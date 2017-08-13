Two life sentences for 10 counts of rape

The twenty seven year old convict Tankiso Khoali of Meqheleng in Ficksburg would ambush his victims by waiting in the dark at night at the old Meqheleng sports ground while armed with a traditional stick that he used to assault his victims with and robbed them their belongings like cellphones and cash and then raped them.

He became a rapist since from when he was only sixteen years old. All along his victims could not identify him however he was revealed in June 2016 after he raped a woman and assaulted two men with a stick who were together with the victim. One of the men knew him and opened an assault case while the woman opened a rape case.

The convict was arrested and his blood samples linked positively to four rape cases. He was also positively identified by his rape victims during an identification parade. Two of his victims went to school with him.

It was a difficult case for Detective Constable Eric Thabiso Kobedi because he sacrificed his family time and had to trace the convict at the taverns and wait there the whole night without success. He also recruited informers who positively assisted during the identification parade.

On 11 August 2017 Tankiso Khoali was sentenced to two life sentences for ten counts of rapes, three years for assault GBH and fifteen years for two counts of robberies.

