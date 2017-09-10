Two get life in prison for murder and robbery, Sasolburg

The two accused Michael Bheki Mthethwa (29) and Lefu Johannes Motloung (41) were yesterday found guilty and sentenced by the Sasolburg High Court for the murder of the then 42 year old Mbuyiseni Phajane Mnguni.

Mnguni who was a Sasol firm employee and member of South African Communist Party was reported missing on 23 October 2014 in Zamdela and his body was recovered in a river in Orangeville on 31 October 2014.

The cause of death was found to be drowning.

His brand new VW Polo was found by chance as it was fraudulently cloned. The original owner reported the cloned vehicle to the police and investigation revealed that the cloned vehicle was circulated as stolen.

The case was handed over to Warrant Officer Louis Hendricks and the two suspects were arrested in Orangeville on 28 July 2016. The investigating officer focused on the recovered cloned vehicle and it led him to the two men who eventually admitted to selling Mnguni`s car for R3500.

The two were each sentenced to two life imprisonment for robbery and murder.

The Deputy Provincial Commissioner, Crime Detection, Major General Jones Qhobosheane applauded the commitment, dedication and zeal of the Investigating Officer, Warrant Officer Hendricks in putting the pieces of the puzzle together until they led to the two men responsible for the murder of Mnguni. From the recovery of the body in the river, to proving that the cloned vehicle was actually stolen and finally linking it to the accused.

“Hendricks managed to restore the hope of the family by not giving up on the case no matter how long it took. This will also serve to strengthen the confidence and trust of the community in the police processes, that even if sometimes it seems that the cases are taking long to be finalized, ultimately the results are achieved” said Major General Jones Qhobosheane.

