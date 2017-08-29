Third fire in the Free State

Die Vryburger

Third fire in the Free State

After the historic city halls of Bloemfontein and Wepener were destroyed by fires, the historic station building of Bethlehem became the third building to be destroyed in a fire.

Although the building was partially damaged in a fire a few years ago, and no effort was made to restore it, the rest of the building went up in flames during this week, and it was virtually destroyed.

The station building was built shortly after the Second World War.

The cause of the fire is not yet known and is being investigated.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

