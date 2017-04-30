South African farmer stabbed multiple times during farm attack

On Saturday, April 29, on the farm Jevington situated in the Mantsopa Municipality, Free State, Dick Osbourne (52) was overpowered and attacked by suspects.

Osborne heard the dogs barking and went outside to investigate. When he returned to his office, which was not locked he was confronted by suspects. The suspects stabbed him in the chest and twice in the back.

Osborne’s dog, an Australian cattle dog, started biting the suspect and was also stabbed. The suspects fled in Dick’s Land Rover.

The police and community security were notified and responded to the incident. Dick was transferred to hospital for treatment. The dog was also treated for stab wounds.

The suspects crashed the Land Rover into a tree and fled on foot. The vehicle was discovered by the police.

The police are still searching for the suspects, and the investigation continues.

Anyone with information can contact the investigating officer on 082 466 7899 or the Tweespruit police on 051 9639301

