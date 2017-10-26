Seven UFS students arrested

As reported yesterday, the troublemakers started with their demands at universities.

Seven students were arrested at the Qwa-Qwa campus of the University of the Free State.

According to the arrested, they were on their way out of campus when they were captured.

36 students were released after their arrest on Friday.

Questions are asked why troublemakers are arrested first, just to be re-released to resume disruptive activities.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

