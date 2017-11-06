Result of investigation, service failure tweet to Minister

On Saturday, 04 November 2017 at about 15:15 a complainant only known as Ms Palesa Mofokeng arrived at Parkweg Community Service Centre. According to the tweet she sent to the tweeter handle of the Minister of Police, she alleged that there was no police official to assist her.

She then took a photo to send with the tweet.

It is so unfortunate that the complainant decided to send this malicious tweet to the tweeter handle of the Minister while there were two members who were posted to attend to clients in the Community Service Center which was not that busy at the time, and during her visit one of them took a docket to the crime registry room which is located only two offices from the CSC, the other member was busy talking to the complainant out of the view of this photo on the foyer.

The Warrant Officer who is the supervisor to the CSC personnel was in the office next to the CSC from where he is always able to see all movements in the CSC through a one sided view window, and by the time he instructed the other member who have just finished with the other complainant at the the foyer to attend to the complainant, she has already decided to take a photo and send it to the Minister tweeter handle.

It is so unfortunate that after explanation was given to the complainant by the supervisor himself, she nevertheless decided to report this matter through social media. As the members of the South African Police Service, we regard provision of services to the members of the community as very important, and must be prioritized at all times, hence the complainant was immediately assisted with the affidavit she wanted to obtain from the CSC.

We encourage and urge our clients that when visiting our CSC’s to always request the supervisor in case they are not satisfied with any services they received, and they can even take the matter up with the Station Commander or Cluster Commander themselves as their contact numbers are available in all CSC’s.

They must not be that quick to send malicious tweets which give a wrong impression to people out there on our services.

South Africa Today – South Africa News