R600k worth of drugs recovered by K9 unit, Bloemfontein

0
R600k worth of drugs recovered by K9 unit, Bloemfontein
R600k worth of drugs recovered by K9 unit, Bloemfontein

Members followed on intelligence driven information about a house in Bochabela, Mangaung Bloemfontein where drugs are sold. The team reacted to the information and headed towards the identified house.

On arrival, they identified themselves but realized that the person on the other side of the door was busy breaking something. The K9 members tactically penetrated the house and upon entering they found the suspect a 33 years old, busy trying to destroy some white substance.

The 33 year old suspect from the Eastern Cape, was arrested for dealing in drugs known as CAT to the street value of R600 000-00 which was found and confiscated.

A substantial amount of money was also seized after it was found in his possession.

“I would like to commend the good work by our members for also making sure that we deal with drug peddlers decisively and without any mercy,” said the Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Lebeoana Tsumane.

The suspect is still to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate Court soon for dealing in drugs.

South Africa today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Farmer shot and killed on his farm near Ficksburg On Tuesday morning, another farmer morning was murdered on a farm Daskop between Ficksburg and Rosendal in the Free State. Barry Baars, in his late...
Two injured after Sasolburg cash-in-transit heist Two people sustained several injuries on 28 October 2017 when a cash-in-transit heist occurred along the R57 south near Sasolburg. At approximately...
Seven UFS students arrested As reported yesterday, the troublemakers started with their demands at universities. Seven students were arrested at the Qwa-Qwa campus of the Univ...
Cross border crimes, 5 arrested, Caldonspoort Five suspects are appearing in the Fouriesburg Magistrates' Court today for cross border crimes. These men, who are aged between 32 and 46, were na...