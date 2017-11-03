R600k worth of drugs recovered by K9 unit, Bloemfontein

Members followed on intelligence driven information about a house in Bochabela, Mangaung Bloemfontein where drugs are sold. The team reacted to the information and headed towards the identified house.

On arrival, they identified themselves but realized that the person on the other side of the door was busy breaking something. The K9 members tactically penetrated the house and upon entering they found the suspect a 33 years old, busy trying to destroy some white substance.

The 33 year old suspect from the Eastern Cape, was arrested for dealing in drugs known as CAT to the street value of R600 000-00 which was found and confiscated.

A substantial amount of money was also seized after it was found in his possession.

“I would like to commend the good work by our members for also making sure that we deal with drug peddlers decisively and without any mercy,” said the Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Lebeoana Tsumane.

The suspect is still to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate Court soon for dealing in drugs.

