Questions about silence on Natref explosion at Sasol

A severe explosion last week at Sasol’s Natref plant, where about 15 people were injured, and millions of Rands worth of damage was caused, was kept quiet.

The cause of the explosion is not known, but initially, it was speculated that it was incompetent operators or engineers who were responsible.

Meanwhile, the defense minister and military veterans Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said the country would be foolish if it did not believe they were also threatened with terrorism.

She said that South Africa is part of the global world and that threats of terrorism also apply to South Africa.

The question is now whether the Natref explosion should have been seen in that light, and perhaps that is why it is kept so quiet?

Sasol also denied that a video distributed on social media is that of the explosion at Natref. However, there was no denying that there was an explosion.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

