Police recover explosives and R5’s after chase, Gold Fields

On Friday, 29 September 2017 at about 17:00 intelligence led operation consisting of different police units including, Welkom Flying Squad, K9 Unit, and Crime Intelligence was conducted in areas identified as problematic in the Gold Fields in Welkom.

A suspicious vehicle, BMW 520d parked at Riebeeckstad was detected during the operation. When the police approached, the occupants drove off and police gave chase until Nampo Park in Bothaville.

The suspects abandoned the car which bore false registration numbers, FD41HLP and ran away. It was later discovered that the car was hijacked at Walmer with the value of R600 000.

The following items were found in the vehicle, three R5 Rifles, two lm5 Rifles, a 357mm Ruger Revolver, eight 357mm Rounds, four hundred R5 Rounds, eleven R5 Rounds, twenty six 9mm Rounds, a 9mm magazine, a Blue light, three sets of false number plates, eighteen White masks, a big explosive bag, six Detonators/ Explosives, a Cell phone, lots of balaclavas and gloves.

Provincial Commissioner of Free State, Lt Gen Lebeoana Tsumane said “it shows that our intelligence led operations are paying dividends and this must be a warning to those criminals carrying these heavy firearms in the area of Gold Fields that we will never rest until we get the perpetrators into custody”.

