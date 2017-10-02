Police recover explosives and R5’s after chase, Gold Fields

0
Police recover explosives and R5's after chase, Gold Fields. Photo: SAPS
Police recover explosives and R5's after chase, Gold Fields. Photo: SAPS

On Friday, 29 September 2017 at about 17:00 intelligence led operation consisting of different police units including, Welkom Flying Squad, K9 Unit, and Crime Intelligence was conducted in areas identified as problematic in the Gold Fields in Welkom.

A suspicious vehicle, BMW 520d parked at Riebeeckstad was detected during the operation. When the police approached, the occupants drove off and police gave chase until Nampo Park in Bothaville.

The suspects abandoned the car which bore false registration numbers, FD41HLP and ran away. It was later discovered that the car was hijacked at Walmer with the value of R600 000.

The following items were found in the vehicle, three R5 Rifles, two lm5 Rifles, a 357mm Ruger Revolver, eight 357mm Rounds, four hundred R5 Rounds, eleven R5 Rounds, twenty six 9mm Rounds, a 9mm magazine, a Blue light, three sets of false number plates, eighteen White masks, a big explosive bag, six Detonators/ Explosives, a Cell phone, lots of balaclavas and gloves.

Provincial Commissioner of Free State, Lt Gen Lebeoana Tsumane said “it shows that our intelligence led operations are paying dividends and this must be a warning to those criminals carrying these heavy firearms in the area of Gold Fields that we will never rest until we get the perpetrators into custody”.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Farmer shot in the head during farm attack On Sunday, 24 September 2017 around 00h30, Johnny Muller (45), his wife and two children were returning to their farm situated in the Kimberley area. ...
One dead and three injured in Heidedal shootings At approximately 20h05 on Saturday evening 16 September 2017, Netcare 911 paramedics were driving past when they stopped to assist the police in the H...
‘Load shedding’ for Free State towns Eskom has given notice of possible load shedding to various Free State municipalities. This follows on municipalities' default payments and the fac...
Trio nabbed for drug production laboratory Three suspects aged 37, 39 and 61 appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrates’ Court on 13 September 2017, for alleged dealing and manufacturing of illeg...