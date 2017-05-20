Please be on the look out – Suzan Strydom and 2-year-old child missing

A 37-year-old woman who has been in a mental observation institution in Cape Town and arrived home last night in Bainsvlei from Cape Town. The family of three slept without any problems last night, but this morning when her husband woke up, he discovered that the wife, Suzan Strydom, and their 2-year-old child were missing.

She is driving a red Chevrolet Spark with Reg CF193-503, 2011 model. It is alleged that she is armed and members should approach with caution as she might be mentally unstable.

Anyone with information can contact Bainsvlei SAPS station Commander on 076 300 5567.

South Africa Today – South Africa News