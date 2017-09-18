One dead and three injured in Heidedal shootings

At approximately 20h05 on Saturday evening 16 September 2017, Netcare 911 paramedics were driving past when they stopped to assist the police in the Heidedal area in Bloemfontein.

The first incident occurred in Doctor Belcher drive.

The Netcare 911 paramedic attended to an unknown man who had been shot more than one. Tragically the victim, who was approximately twenty-five years old, had sustained fatal injuries and there was nothing that the paramedic could do to help him. Documentation pertaining to his death was completed by Netcare 911 and handed over to authorities at the scene.

A short while later, the police and the paramedics were alerted to a second shooting incident near to the corners of Fort and Lovedale streets a few hundred meters away.

There the paramedic attended to three adults who had been shot, two males and a female, all of whom had very serious injuries and two of whom had been shot more than once and sustained several injuries.

He was joined shortly afterward by paramedics from the Provincial Ambulance Service and the three patients were transported by ambulance to a hospital for the urgent medical care that they required.

All of the victims are between twenty and thirty years of age.

The incidents and preceding events are being investigated.

