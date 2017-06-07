Municipal manager gets leave after he increases his own salary

After the municipal manager of the Xhariep District Municipality in the South Free State remunerated himself with an extra R300 000 in addition to his monthly salary, he was rewarded with special leave pending an investigation after that.

This happened despite the fact that the municipality is already in dire misery in financial terms.

Mr. Wouter Wessels, FF Plus MP, believes it is absolutely unacceptable that the local manager has been placed on special leave only and is not suspended pending a disciplinary hearing. “The lack of consequences for offenses is the cause of the dysfunctionality of the district municipality,” he said.

“Unauthorized, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenses are not investigated, and no official is held liable for this action.”

“One of the most important committees of a municipality is the municipal public accounts committee. It is a disgrace that this municipality’s public accounts committee is not yet functional and has not held any meetings since August 2016.”

“The ANC’s laundry is hanging out. Their inability, cadre deployment, greed and self-serving tendencies are beginning to catch up with them, and it will end in chaos for the ruling party, “ said Mr. Wessels.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

