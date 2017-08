On Tuesday, 15 August 2017 (Night) John Gordon (77) was attacked on his farm Leeudorings in Vredefort area.

One of the farm houses and the field was set on fire.

When John went outside to investigate, he was attacked and hit on the head with a glass bottle resulting in cuts to the face and head.

The suspect fled on foot with stolen property.

The community security and police responded and investigating the incident. However, the stolen goods were recovered.

