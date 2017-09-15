‘Load shedding’ for Free State towns

Eskom has given notice of possible load shedding to various Free State municipalities.

This follows on municipalities’ default payments and the fact that they do not comply with installment agreements.

If the municipalities do not take immediate action, load shedding will begin on 27 September.

The municipalities affected are Moqhaka (Kroonstad, Steynsrus, Viljoenskroon, Vierfontein), Masilonyana (Theunissen, Winburg, Brandfort, Verkeerdevlei), Nketoana (Reitz, Petrus Steyn, Lindley, Arlington), Dihlabeng (Bethlehem, Paul Roux, Rosendal, Fouriesburg, Clarens), Nala (Wesselsbron, Bothaville), Mantsopa (Ladybrand) and Tokologo (Dealesville).

In this response, Mr. Wouter Wessels of FF Plus said there is no better example of the ANC’s legacy than the Free State municipalities.

In a memorandum in the legislature, Wessels said that the ANC was once a powerful liberation movement that promised heaven and earth to its supporters but now as a wounded animal is struggling to save country’s economy, resources, infrastructure and institutions that have after a period of 23 years been pushed into the ground, robbed and broken.

“The ANC government spends money on luxuries such as Christmas lights and billboards instead of prioritizing payments to Eskom and other creditors.”

“Paying consumers, therefore, suffer mainly from this mismanagement.”

“The ANC has gone from a powerful revolutionary movement to a gang of corrupt and avaricious thieves hiding behind scary stories about white people to hide their own dishonesty.”

“As the ANC steals, the people of the Free State suffer. They should be ashamed,” said Mr. Wessels.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News