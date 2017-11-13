Human flesh and blood lead to arrest of neigbor for murder

A Bloemfontein woman’s neighbor has been arrested after her body was found at the Raditaba sewerage dam in Hamilton, Bloemfontein on Friday 10 November 2017.

The 42 year old woman was last seen on Monday night 7 November when she went to confront a neighbor about a tree hanging into her yard at Bloemanda location.

She informed her kids about where she was going and when she had not returned by the following morning, her 13 year old daughter went to inquire from the neighbor, and he confirmed that she was there but said he had accompanied her back home.

The matter was reported to the police and a missing person docket was registered. Upon investigations in the neighbor’s yard, traces of blood and possible human flesh were found, as well as a burnt mattress. Samples were then referred to the forensic laboratory for tests.

At that time the neighbor was nowhere to be found. Attempts to trace him proved fruitless until on Friday the 10 November 2017 when he was traced to his hide out in Phase 9, Mangaung. After interrogation, he led the police to the dam where the body was found.

Forensic tests would be conducted on the recovered body to determine the cause of death , to positively confirm it as that of the reported missing woman, and to check if it was compatible to traces of blood and human flesh recovered at the neighbor`s house.

The 23 year old suspect was charged with murder and would appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Monday 13 November 2017.

