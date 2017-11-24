Free State blows millions on expo

While service delivery in the Free State reached an unprecedented low, the Free State Premier, Ace Magashule, plans a service delivery expo for Free State departments with money that could be used for service delivery, said Wouter Wessels, FF Plus MP for the Free State.

He said the premier’s office announced in the meeting of the provincial finance committee that it received R4 million as part of the provincial revenue budget to fund the expo.

“Residents of the Free State will be advised according to the department of all districts in the province to look at exhibitions that will show what services are being delivered to them.”

“The expo will showcase the province’s service delivery achievements of the past nine years, since Magashule’s regime. It is ridiculous that residents will be taken to Bloemfontein to see an exhibition of service delivery while no services are provided where they live.”

“The premier is struggling to showcase his government’s successes for residents, as service delivery has declined since his administration.”

“Where the R4 million could be used to use critical services, the premier now removes services from residents to polish his government’s image at the same inhabitants with service that did not exist.”

“The premier’s term will rather be remembered for unprecedented levels of corruption, mismanagement, mismanagement, overdue debt, low levels of services, rumors of an investigation into the constitution and the one crisis after the other about health care, water, and electricity in the province.”

“If one considers the ANC and Magashule’s government of the past nine years, there is not much to be said about its service delivery expo,” said Wessels.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

