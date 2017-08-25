Former department of health employee arrested for R7.8 million fraud

The Hawks’ Commercial Crime Unit members together with the members of the North West Serious Corruption Unit have arrested a 48 year old former Department of Health employee for 194 charges of fraud, money laundering and forgery and uttering.

The suspect was employed at the Free State Department of Health at the psychiatric hospital attached to Supply Chain Management. It is alleged that the suspect defrauded the Department of R7.8 million through submission of fraudulent procurement applications between 2013 until 2015.

He resigned from the Department in April 2016 after hearing that there was an investigation instituted against him.

The Hawks’ intensive investigation led them to North West province where the suspect was arrested on 24 August 2017. More arrests are imminent.

The suspect will appear before Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on 25 August 2017, facing charges of fraud, money laundering, and forgery and uttering.

