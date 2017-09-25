Farmer shot in the head during farm attack

On Sunday, 24 September 2017 around 00h30, Johnny Muller (45), his wife and two children were returning to their farm situated in the Kimberley area.

As the family arrived at the farm, Johnny was shot in the head by armed suspects.

The two or three suspects fled with a firearm in a stolen white Isuzu single cab pickup, registration number FSR383FS.

The Community and Police responded to the incident, and Johnny was transported to the hospital.

The investigation continues, and no arrests have been made.

