On Sunday, 05 November 2017 around 06h00 Willie Prinsloo (51) was attacked by two suspects on his farm Grootpan, Paul Roux, in the Free State.

The two suspects, one armed with a spear, tried to attack Prinsloo, who was able to draw his firearm and shoot at the suspects. Both suspects fled on foot.

The community and police responded to the incident.

