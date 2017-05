On Wednesday, May 24, around 18h00 Mr Stefan Scholtz and his family were attacked on their farm Altimora outside Clocolan.

Apparently, three suspects gained access to the residence and tied up the family and assaulted them.

The suspects fled with firearms in the direction of Lesotho.

The community and Police reacted to the incident.

While the investigation is ongoing, the suspects remain at large.

