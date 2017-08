A 68-year-old female and a male worker were attacked by two armed suspects on Thursday, August 24 on a farm situated in the Clocolan area, Free State.

The suspects held both victims at gunpoint before ordering the female to open the safe.

The suspects fled in a white Toyota Hilux bakkie.

The police and community security were alerted and responded to the incident.

The police are investigating the incident, and the suspects are still at large.

