Council wants to approve illegal expenses at unlawful meetings

Die Vryburger

0
Council wants to approve illegal expenses at unlawful meetings - Image - Die Vryburger

The ANC controlled Ngwathe local municipality, including Heilbron, Parys, Vredefort, Koppies, and Edenville, wants to approve R112 million irregular expenditure at an unlawful meeting.

Mr. Phillip van der Merwe, FF Plus councilor in the municipality, says municipal council disregards legislation and the municipality’s own rules and orders regarding notices and advertisements of meetings and therefore irresponsible and outside of the law with taxpayers’ money.

“The latest council meeting convened is not with the specific 5-day notice, which applies to regular board meetings. It is not even done with a 48 hours notice for special meetings. This means that if the meeting goes ahead, it would in effect be illegal.”

“Since the issues on this agenda had to be handled before 30 August, there is no reason for urgency a month later. The agenda stipulates that the council will be requested to approve approximately R112 million irregular expenditure, which has not been properly investigated by the Article 32 committee in contravention of certain legislation, as a full report on the expenses has not been circulated.”

“It is unacceptable to deal with taxpayer money so irresponsibly and expect the board to consider or approve such expenses without the necessary reports outside the framework of the law.”

“The FF Plus is considering taking legal steps to force the municipality to comply with its own rules and orders and other municipal legislation.”

It is apparently a shame that a body responsible for managing a whole municipal area will have to be compelled by the courts to comply with its own rules,” said Mr. Van der Merwe.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Honorary doctorate for corruption Ace Magashule, the Premier of the Free State, received an honorary doctorate from the University of Bahcesehir. The university is in Turkey. It is ...
Police recover explosives and R5’s after cha... On Friday, 29 September 2017 at about 17:00 intelligence led operation consisting of different police units including, Welkom Flying Squad, K9 Unit, a...
Farmer shot in the head during farm attack On Sunday, 24 September 2017 around 00h30, Johnny Muller (45), his wife and two children were returning to their farm situated in the Kimberley area. ...
One dead and three injured in Heidedal shootings At approximately 20h05 on Saturday evening 16 September 2017, Netcare 911 paramedics were driving past when they stopped to assist the police in the H...