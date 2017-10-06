Council wants to approve illegal expenses at unlawful meetings

The ANC controlled Ngwathe local municipality, including Heilbron, Parys, Vredefort, Koppies, and Edenville, wants to approve R112 million irregular expenditure at an unlawful meeting.

Mr. Phillip van der Merwe, FF Plus councilor in the municipality, says municipal council disregards legislation and the municipality’s own rules and orders regarding notices and advertisements of meetings and therefore irresponsible and outside of the law with taxpayers’ money.

“The latest council meeting convened is not with the specific 5-day notice, which applies to regular board meetings. It is not even done with a 48 hours notice for special meetings. This means that if the meeting goes ahead, it would in effect be illegal.”

“Since the issues on this agenda had to be handled before 30 August, there is no reason for urgency a month later. The agenda stipulates that the council will be requested to approve approximately R112 million irregular expenditure, which has not been properly investigated by the Article 32 committee in contravention of certain legislation, as a full report on the expenses has not been circulated.”

“It is unacceptable to deal with taxpayer money so irresponsibly and expect the board to consider or approve such expenses without the necessary reports outside the framework of the law.”

“The FF Plus is considering taking legal steps to force the municipality to comply with its own rules and orders and other municipal legislation.”

It is apparently a shame that a body responsible for managing a whole municipal area will have to be compelled by the courts to comply with its own rules,” said Mr. Van der Merwe.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

