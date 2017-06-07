Bloemfontein strike spreads to neighborhoods

The municipal strike by employees of the Mangaung Metro, which includes Bloemfontein, is now also moving into surrounding neighborhoods.

The strike that has continued since 16 May affects all forms of service delivery and essential municipal functions and has now also overflowed into neighborhoods from Botshabelo to Dan Pienaar, where electricity cables are deliberately stolen, such as in the Albrecht Street, and cause power outages and barriers to service delivery.

Dr. Elizabeth Snyman-van Deventer, FF Plus councilor in the municipality, claims that the strike must be declared illegal and workers who participate, should have their salaries withheld.

“Municipal staff who arrive for duty fear for their lives after vehicles that were used to provide essential basic services were fired at. Shadow staff must be escorted by the police when they are called for repairs, of drainage and water pipes among other things.”

“Criminals often use the labor disputes between the municipal trade union SAMWU and the metro strike as a means to commit crimes.”

“It is unacceptable for members of a protected strike to cause damage to infrastructure and commit other crimes. The Metro should take action against workers who commit crimes and dismiss them,” said Dr. Snyman van Deventer.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News