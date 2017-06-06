Bloemfontein strike causes crisis

The municipal strike of Mangaung Metro employees, including Bloemfontein, has now reached crisis status, said Dr. Elizabeth Snyman-van Deventer, FF Plus councilor in the metro.

Dr. Snyman van Deventer believes that the violence, intimidation, property damage and sabotage that accompanies the strike is not in line with a legally protected strike.

“This strike must now be declared illegal, and workers who participate in the strike should have their salaries withheld,” she said.

The strike that has continued since 16 May affects all forms of service delivery and essential municipal functions.

Municipal staff who arrive for duty fear for their lives after vehicles that were used to provide essential basic services were fired at.

Shadow staff must be escorted by the police when they are called for repairs, of drainage and water pipes among other things. Intentional power outages also occur in the Botshabelo area.

Dr. Snyman van Deventer said that criminals use the labor disputes between the municipal trade union SAMWU and the metro strike as a means to commit crimes.

“It is unacceptable for members of a protected strike to cause damage to infrastructure and commit other crimes. The Metro should take action against workers who commit crimes and dismiss them,” said Dr. Snyman van Deventer.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

