10 Years for card cloning, fraud and corruption

The Bloemfontein Commercial Crimes Court has sentenced Adewale Eric Adebayo (38) to ten year’s imprisonment after he was convicted for fraud and corruption on 21 August 2017.

In October 2015, Adebayo made various purchases at Pick n Pay in Hennenman using cloned cards. While busy making the transaction the shop was phoned by the bank alerting them that the bank cards were not authentic.

The matter was reported to the police and he was arrested after high speed chase by the flying squad members.

Adebayo was granted bail but a warrant of arrest was issued against him after he failed to honor his subsequent court appearance.

On 04 April 2017 the man again purchased two cell phones at Total Sport in Botshabelo using cloned card and the bank phoned the shop alerting them. He was later arrested outside the Botshabelo Mall.

Adebayo was sentenced in terms of Sec 276 1 (b) to ten years imprisonment suspended for 5 years on conditions that he is not convicted of fraud or any contraventions of ECT Act 25/2002, any contravention of the prevention and combating of corrupt activities Act 12/2004.

South Africa Today – South Africa News