Fraudsters target people in home robbery scam

The Department of Home Affairs has warned the public of a group of individuals visiting homes pretending to be officials from the department.

“They carry with them documents with letterheads purportedly from Home Affairs and claim to be confirming the validity of IDs for the upcoming elections.

“These individuals are criminals who rob households once they gain entry. There is no such initiative from the department,” the department said in a statement.

Home Affairs officials are clearly identifiable by name tags.

“We will announce household visits through official government channels,” the department said. – SAnews.gov.za

South Africa Today – South Africa News