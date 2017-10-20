Fraudsters target people in home robbery scam

SANews.gov.za

0
Fraudsters target people in home robbery scam
Fraudsters target people in home robbery scam

The Department of Home Affairs has warned the public of a group of individuals visiting homes pretending to be officials from the department.

“They carry with them documents with letterheads purportedly from Home Affairs and claim to be confirming the validity of IDs for the upcoming elections.

“These individuals are criminals who rob households once they gain entry. There is no such initiative from the department,” the department said in a statement.

Home Affairs officials are clearly identifiable by name tags.

“We will announce household visits through official government channels,” the department said. – SAnews.gov.za

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 2,200 police firearms lost in three years Last week the The Bedford and Edenvale News reported that an ordinary citizen using the public bathroom at the Edenvale Police Station in Gauteng foun...
Hanover Park parents threaten to shut down 10 scho... The Western Cape Education Department has failed to respond to parents about their concerns over safety in schools, according to Hanover Park School G...
High performance vehicles to assist in fight again... The 200 high performance vehicles and 75 motorbikes handed over to law enforcement agencies on Friday will go a long way in achieving the Gauteng gove...
Tradition and Innovation, A Winning Combination fo... While Italian cuisine is no stranger to the local restaurant circuit, never has it been so perfectly reflective of true Italian flavours and food cult...