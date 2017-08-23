Ford’s third recall of Kuga vehicles

For the third time, Ford SA has requested that Ford Kuga owners take their vehicles to dealers to investigate a potential fire hazard.
It appears that the insulation material installed near the seat-belt of the vehicle is the cause.
Apparently, the material can be burned in the event of an accident.
All Kuga vehicles are affected by the recall, and nearly 7 000 vehicles in SA are involved.
Owners of Kuga vehicles are requested to contact Ford’s customer service department.
Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger
South Africa Today – South Africa News