Ford’s third recall of Kuga vehicles

For the third time, Ford SA has requested that Ford Kuga owners take their vehicles to dealers to investigate a potential fire hazard.

It appears that the insulation material installed near the seat-belt of the vehicle is the cause.

Apparently, the material can be burned in the event of an accident.

All Kuga vehicles are affected by the recall, and nearly 7 000 vehicles in SA are involved.

Owners of Kuga vehicles are requested to contact Ford’s customer service department.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

