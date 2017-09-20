Fine, Tumi, let’s talk about theft

Tumi Morake says we cannot avoid talking about the issues for which she, as a broadcaster at an independent commercial radio station, misused her position in order to promote her own racist opinions And her radio manager, Kevin Fine, says: Yes, Tumi is right – we have to talk about them. And one of her ex-colleagues, Rian van Heerden says: You should have paid more attention to what Tumi said; we have to talk about the issues.

Fine, let’s talk about the big issue: Theft. Tumi and her followers are convinced that whites stole the land from the blacks. She compares that to a stolen bicycle. But if we have to talk about theft, then let’s talk about theft.

Let’s talk about stolen livestock during the last three centuries. Cattle, sheep and horses stolen during the night, taken while the herdsman was murdered in cold blood. Chickens and goats and turkeys. Let’s talk about three centuries of stolen livestock belonging to a nation of farmers.

Let’s talk about household goods and jewellery and private property that have been stolen in the course of three centuries, from homes when the owners were not there, or in cases where they were at home, when they were often brually assaulted or murdered.

Let’s talk about thousands of stolen cars and bakkies that have been dismantled in townships, or that have been smuggled across the borders. And while we are talking about that, let’s also talk about bicycles and shopping trolleys and copper pipes and taps and building materials and car radios and cell phones and wallets.

Let’s talk about the clothing and the “madam’s” shoes that have disappeared. Let’s talk about the salt and sugar and washing powder that are poured into plastic bags or empty margerine containers and taken home.

Let’s talk about stolen firearms. Tools, spades and rakes, and garden shears.

And don’t say: It’s not just blacks that steal and only whites that are robbed. We know that. But if that is going to be your counter-argument, cite the statistics that reflect the race of the perpetrator and the victim in most of these cases.

Let’s talk about stolen opportunities, where excellent young students are not selected to enter their chosen fields of study, so that the “affirmative action” candidates with lower marks can fill the classrooms and fail. Let’s talk about stolen glory and fame, when outstanding young sportsmen have to participate in Japan or France because a quota player has to take his place in the home team. Let’s talk about pension stolen at retirement, because a white man who worked his whole life did not get the promotion and consequently the higher salary scale, all as a result of racist legislation that favours the black man.

Let’s talk about stolen relationships, where grandfathers and grandmothers cannot watch their grandchildren growing up, because the children’s parents had to emigrate as a result of BEE and Affirmative Action.

Let’s talk about stolen heritage, where the incompetent authorities cannot maintain anything, monuments are dismantled, and the names of streets and towns are changed indiscriminately without considering the resulting insult and hurt.

Let’s talk about stolen time, when paid but incompetent ministers and officials are hours late for important meetings. When educators spend hours during the night to prepare lessons for the ungrateful previously disadvantaged who are waiting to receive their qualifications, handed to them on a platter because they feel that they are entitled

Let’s talk about the stolen right to be educated in the mother tongue, when Afrikaans educational institutions are anglisized.

Let’s talk about the stolen trust in your fellow-man, when you don’t know whether you dare utter a word to your black colleague, for fear of being punished for racism.

Let’s also talk about millions of rands’ worth of stolen, hard-earned tax money that is wasted on luxury homes, KFC and extravagance. Let’s talk about stolen administration of justice, where protesters manipulate the courts with their demands. Let’s talk about stolen hard work and devotion, when small business enterprises are plundered

Let’s talk about thousands of irreplaceable human lives. The greatest theft of all – during that night at the Bloukrans River, and all the other nights on farms and in houses over the length and breadth of our country since 1994. What about those stolen human lives?

Let’s talk about the future of our children that is stolen at their birth, when they are already branded as thieves and criminals because of the colour of their skin.

Yes, you are correct, Tumi. We have to talk about the matter of theft.

(Translated by Naomi Schulze – our sincere gratitude)

Read the original article by Daniel Lötter on Front Nasionaal SA – blad

South Africa Today – South Africa News