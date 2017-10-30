Farmers say enough is enough

All over the country farmers, emotions are running high after the recent spat farm attacks.

In particular, Western Cape farmers are disillusioned because the spat of farm attacks have suddenly spread to them, while they never really paid attention to their own safety.

Several protests against farm attacks will take place today.

In the Western Cape, Klapmuts near Stellenbosch will be the focal point where the farmers have already begun to rally. They will then ride in a convoy on the R101 to the Cape Town stadium with the help of the metro police and the traffic department.

A similar event will also be held in Bloemfontein on the N1 highway.

Northern Transvaal farmers will arrive at the N1 at the Settlers Codrington exit for a protest at 7:30.

Members of TAU SA’s North Region last night held a “green power show” with green patrols that were widely held throughout the province.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

