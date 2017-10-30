Farm terrorism is already a state of emergency

The HNP discussed the ongoing murders on our farmers and other peoples at the 48th annual conference.

And come to the conclusion that the attacks on farms are nothing but farm terrorism.

The elected leader, Mr. Andries Breytenbach said it should be stressed that terrorism is being carried out against farmers, and terrorism is fighting in ways other than ordinary crime. “Terrorists are being hunted and summarily removed, looking at how the international world deals with terrorists,” he said.

The congress noted that through the English War during the period 1899 to 1902 about 100 000 deaths were recorded. During the 42 years of the so-called apartheid era from 1948 to 1990, it is estimated that about 21 000 murders took place in South Africa, while in the 21 years (half in years) of the ANC government (1994 until 2015), 328 244 murders took place.

The Congress made it clear that the white man is in a war situation in South Africa. Statistics show that only 20% of criminals are being prosecuted. If the government and the police are not able to maintain law and order, then the situation becomes so severe that the citizens can sincerely ask the question why they should then be lawful. This condition will necessarily lead to confrontation. The Congress demand of the state that no bail on farm attackers arrested may be granted.

The Congress calls on the Afrikaner community to organize superior and effective reaction forces in their communities. We need to mobilize as in a state of emergency because it is the state in which the lawless ANC regime has plunged us.

The Congress also notes the lies that the Whiteman stole from other people in South Africa and rejected the policy of separate development (apartheid) wrongly and suppressively. Statistics show that violent crime is rising. In SA, the murder rate is 34 per 100 000 versus 6,2 per 100 000 worldwide. It’s 52 murders a day. Business robberies increase by 5% and home robberies by 7.3%. Over the last five years, there has been a 77.5% increase in motor hoods. This condition was unprecedented under apartheid, but the propaganda is made that apartheid was an evil system.

The persistent lying propaganda has the effect that many of our peoples suddenly do not want to be associated with apartheid, and every time there is no way of returning to apartheid. Yet, instead a terrorist government than apartheid!

The Congress has decided that the HNP will fight these lies with conviction, and will strengthen the culture of the Afrikaans people again and again. We are people with a proud history, so the guilt must be shaken away from peoples.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

