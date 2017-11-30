Farm attacks, National Commissioner refutes fake news story

Farm attacks, National Commissioner refutes fake news story. Photo: SAPS
Farm attacks, National Commissioner refutes fake news story. Photo: SAPS

The National Commissioner of the South African Police Service has learnt with utter dismay about a fake news story which quotes him saying “he does not believe that farm attacks really exist”.

The story apparently written by a “Samantha van Zyl”, appeared on the website http://newsatlastsa.online wrongly and maliciously suggests that the National Commissioner made the statement today saying “I don’t believe farm attacks really exist. Farmers just love attention”.

The National Commissioner refutes all the claims made in the said article because they are false and misleading and this was clearly done with malicious intent to sow panic and discontent among our communities.

The National Commissioner is committed to ensuring a safer country for all its inhabitants including our farming communities who play a pivotal role in producing and ensuring food safety in our country.

Just as in the event of a person laying a false criminal charge, those spreading false information through social media, leading to crimes being committed or the fruitless use of state resources, will be investigated and prosecuted or subjected to civil litigation to recover police expenses.

“It is rather disconcerting that people choose to go to such great lengths to be destructive when such time and energy could be put to better use to creating a better life for all”, said General Khehla Sitole.

