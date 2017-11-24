Eskom, Zuma and Guptas

Witnesses for the parliamentary committee on state capture at Eskom are producing increasingly damning reports about people who interfere with operations there.

According to the evidence of Zola Tsotsi, former chairman of the Eskom Council, Jacob Zuma, Dudu Myeni, Lynne Brown and one of the Guptas interfered with Eskom’s operations.

He claims he was threatened by Lynne Brown and Tony Gupta about his continued investigations that hinder their business.

Zuma called Tsotsi on February 25, saying that the planned council meeting would not take place and at a later date he was told while in Zuma’s presidential residence in Durban of the intended suspension of Tshediso Matona, Dan Marokane and Matshela Koko.

After these events, Eskom only went backward, Tsotsi said.

The Minister of Public Enterprises, Lynne Brown, denied Tsotsi’s allegations about her relations with the Gupta family.

