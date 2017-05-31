Eskom warns of power failures

Brian Molefe is barely back in his post at Eskom, and renewed threats of power failures and load shedding are being uttered.

Despite earlier assurances that power failures will never “happen again,” Eskom’s chairman Ben Ngubane warned that load shedding could soon become a reality.

The reason argued is that Eskom is struggling to approve coal contracts. This is caused again because Treasury who are seemingly slow to provide the money for it because they complete all contracts with a fine toothcomb to ensure that there is no Gupta benefit from the contracts. Especially the deal with Tegeta which is delayed.

Meanwhile, Lynne Brown, the Minister of Public Enterprises, referred the Tegeta coal deal with Eskom to the Special Investigation Unit.

