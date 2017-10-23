Eskom terminates evidence leader’s contract

Eskom has confirmed the termination of the services of its evidence leader in the disciplinary of suspended executive Matshela Koko.

In a statement on Saturday, the power utility announced the termination of evidence leader Sebetja Matsaung.

“This follows an altercation between Matsaung and Financial Mail’s Deputy Editor Sikonathi Mantshantsha after the hearing was adjourned on Friday. Eskom condemns Matsaung’s behaviour in the strongest terms possible. We wish to convey our unreserved apologies that this unfortunate incident occurred,” said Eskom.

The hearing, which is due to recommence on Monday, will be postponed until a new evidence leader is appointed. We anticipate that this will take up to three days to finalise.

In July, the power utility announced that it had received a report regarding allegations of impropriety against the former Acting Group Chief Executive. – SAnews.gov.za

