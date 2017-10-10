Eskom refutes allegations against acting new group executive

Eskom has expressed concern at media reports on its newly appointed interim Group Chief Executive, Sean Maritz.

“We have noted with concern recent media reports with unsubstantiated allegations against Mr Maritz. We plead that he be given a chance to lead Eskom,” said the power utility on Sunday.

The media reports come after Eskom’s announcement on Friday that it had appointed Maritz to the top post. The Eskom Board announced that it has decided to rotate the current executives for this role to “ensure exposure”.

Previously, Maritz was the utility’s Chief Information Officer (CIO) and Group Executive for Information Technology.

“The decision to rotate the interim Chief Executive position was taken with the approval of the shareholder [Department of Public Enterprises] to, inter alia, give exposure to another member of the executive team without compromising organisational stability,” said Eskom on Sunday.

In June, it was announced that Johnny Dladla had been appointed to occupy the interim Group Chief Executive role. On Friday, the power utility announced that Dladla would resume his role as the Chief Executive Officer of Eskom Rotek Industries (ERI).

