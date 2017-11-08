Eskom is an example of African culture

During the parliamentary investigation into Eskom’s operations, a former chief executive officer, Tshediso Matona, eventually came up with a whole sack of potatoes when he spoke of a culture of “deferred maintenance.”

In effect, it means postponing maintenance that eventually leads to “broken” units at Eskom.

His exact words were “they were tired.”

This is precisely the country’s problem, experts say, and that nothing is maintained or serviced. It’s waiting for something to break, and then the hands are thrown up into the air and apartheid is blamed for it.

African experts point out that this is a problem of virtually the whole continent. In many cases, no maintenance has been done after the colonial powers have withdrawn.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

