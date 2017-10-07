Eskom appoints Sean Maritz as interim Group Chief Exec

Sean Maritz has been appointed as Eskom’s interim Group Chief Executive.

In a statement on Friday, the Eskom Board announced that it has decided to rotate the current executives this role to ensure exposure.

“The Eskom Board would like to announce that Mr Sean Maritz, Eskom’s chief information officer (CIO) and Group Executive for Information Technology, has been appointed as the Interim Group Chief Executive, effective immediately.”

In June, it was announced that Johnny Dladla had been appointed to occupy the Interim Group Chief Executive role. On Friday, the power utility announced that Dladla would resume his role as the Chief Executive Officer of Eskom Rotek Industries (ERI).

“We thank Mr Dladla for the work well done and to wish Mr Maritz all the best in this new role,” said the board.

Meanwhile, the utility also announced that the process to appoint a permanent chief executive will begin in due course.

“In an effort to embed organisational stability, it is imperative that the role of Eskom’s Group Chief Executive be permanently filled. The process will begin in due course.”

