Energy efficiency a must for construction industry

Public Works Minister Nkosinathi Nhleko on Monday called on the construction industry to embrace innovative technologies that have superior energy efficiency performance compared to conventional materials.

“Energy efficiency will contribute to sustainable development, while [eco-labelling construction products] will contribute towards South Africa’s green building policy,” said Minister Nhleko following his recent visit to the innovative construction product assessments entity, Agrément South Africa, located at the CSIR buildings in Pretoria.

Minister Nhleko pledged support for Agrément South Africa’s Vision 2030 aimed at ensuring that innovative, modern and improvement methods of construction technologies are widely used across the country while they also contribute towards addressing triple challenges of unemployment, poverty and inequality.

Minister Nhleko said Agrément SA is mandated to ensure provision of assurance by carrying out its testing, evaluation, confirmation and certification of fitness for purpose of non-standard construction products and systems through quality products and services in order to improve service delivery.

Agrément SA Chief Executive Officer, Joe Odhiambo, who heads the only organisation on the continent recognised by the World Federation of Technical Assessment Organisations, said his organisation reduces risk involved in the use of untested innovations.

Odhiambo said that his organisation is responsible for the safe introduction of advanced construction technologies from overseas and introduces them in the South African market, ensuring that substandard products are prevented from accessing the local market.

Widespread use of some of the over 600 Agrément South Africa certificated products include hollow concrete blocks, metal roof tiles, lightweight internal partitions, hard drawn copper tubing, variety of waterproofing and wall coating materials, bath tubs and popular JoJo water tanks used in farming and rural communities. – SAnews.gov.za

South Africa Today – South Africa News