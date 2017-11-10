EFF requests in parliament that banks should be nationalised

Economist Dawie Roodt’s warning that people need to take their money out of the country is more clearly underlined by the EFF’s request in parliament that banks should be nationalized.

The real danger EFF has announced is that it is going to have a private membership bill if nationalization has to be done without compensation.

Observers point out that the fact of such a debate is conducted in parliament has already sparked severe red lights about the state of South Africa and general public savings invested in banks such as Absa, FNB, and others.

Economists point out that the ANC’s Freedom Charter expects to acquire the “ownership” of all banks. A political analyst, Prof. André Duvenage has previously pointed out that the ANC strictly adheres to the provisions of the Freedom Charter, which is also part of the National Democratic Revolution (NDR).

Meanwhile, it has come to light that the SABC owes its creditors R600 million, and it is speculated who will ultimately pay the money and whose money it will be.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

